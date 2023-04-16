Umesh Yadav is one of the finest and fastest bowlers in the Indian Premier League. In the past, he’s been doing extremely well for his country and all the franchises that he’s been a part of and well, that’s certainly amazing for real. Even today, he’s extremely fit and fab and has been consistently bowling at a very good pace.

Check out Umesh Yadav’s fine catch against Mumbai Indians:.

In the game Vs Mumbai Indians, Umesh Yadav took a sensational catch of Suyash Sharma’s bowling to dismiss Rohit Sharma. The video is going viral all over the internet and well, we love it. See below folks –

That was one fine CATCH! 👌 👌 Relive how @y_umesh went aerial to grab a superb catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma! 👍 👍 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CcXVDhfzmi#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/0rS6f63QqD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023

At the end of the day, Mumbai Indians won the game convincingly by 5 wickets. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com