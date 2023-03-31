A big update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

As per reports in NDTV, last year, the Supreme Court in the month of May had ordered one-year ‘rigorous imprisonment’ to the former cricketer. He had quit as Punjab Congress Chief after his party’s defeat in the state election.

He was reportedly sentenced in a road-rage incident in which a man was killed 34 years ago. As per reports in NDTV, he’s set to be released from Patiala jail tomorrow. A tweet from his official Instagram handle too confirmed the same. Check out below –

This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow. (As informed by the concerned authorities). — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 31, 2023

