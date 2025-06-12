Riyan Parag & Ed Sheeran In One Team, Play Cricket Together

There is tremendous enthusiasm among the fans about British pop star Ed Sheeran’s new song Sapphire. Ed Sheeran’s love for India is visible in the video of this song, especially when he is seen playing cricket wearing a Rajasthan Royals jersey. Now making this video even more special, Rajasthan Royals star player Riyan Parag has shared some of his unseen pictures and videos with Ed Sheeran on social media.

In these videos and photos shared by Riyan Parag, Ed Sheeran can be seen playing cricket in a Rajasthan Royals jersey. These pictures were shot at Brijesh Patel Cricket Academy in Bengaluru during Ed Sheeran’s tour of India. During this, team bowler Tushar Deshpande was also seen with Ed Sheeran.

It is worth noting that on this special occasion, Ed Sheeran was also gifted the Rajasthan Royals jersey, on which the iconic number 23 of the late Shane Warne is inscribed. Shane Warne, who was the captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the first IPL title, was also a close friend of Ed Sheeran. In his honour, Ed played cricket wearing this jersey.

During this fun-filled cricket session, Ed Sheeran also impressed everyone with the bat. At the end of the session, Ed Sheeran also gifted Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande the jersey of his favorite football team Ipswich Town Football Club.

Ed Sheeran’s new song Sapphire is the third single from his Play album, which is full of Indian flavour. The special thing is that India’s famous singer Arijit Singh has also given his voice in this song and is also seen with him in the video.

These posts shared by Ryan Parag have excited the fans.

