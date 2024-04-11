Diljit Dosanjh shares just how did he manage to get Ed Sheeran to sing in Punjabi

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is probably at that stage in his career where everyone desired to be in terms of reaching the peak. From continuing to rock one and all with his singing, and collaborating with international sensations to having acting projects releasing back-to-back, these are amazing times for Dosanjh indeed.

One would remember recently how the man went on to sing with international star, Ed Sheeran at a concert, which had everyone losing their minds. In a recent interview, Dosanjh opened up about the Ed Sheeran concert where he managed to get the pop star to sing in Punjabi. He wanted the audience to be in for a surprise.

Talking about it on Netflix India’s YouTube, he said, “It wasn’t my idea, he was very excited and he had rehearsed for two or three days. His band had made the song and sent it to us a week or 10 days in advance. Till the last minute, he felt that if he could not sing, I should carry on. I thought if he managed to sing in Punjabi it would be the first time in his life that it would happen.”

Diljit further continued, “Nobody ever imagined Ed Sheeran would sing in Punjabi, so that was a big deal to me. On the stage too, I was just listening to him, I wanted him to sing more.”

As one knows, Ed Sheeran performed at a concert in Mumbai on March 16, where he sang the song, ‘Lover’ with Dosanjh, and had everyone going bonkers.

When it comes to the professional front, Dosanjh recently made a special appearance in the film, Crew and has the much-anticipated film, Amar Singh Chamkila up for release on Netflix, where he works with director Imtiaz ALi for the first time.