The Women’s IPL has finally begun as we all were waiting for. This year is the first edition of Women’s IPl in India and a total of 22 matches are set to be played in the inaugural season of the tournament.

In the 6th game between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, batting first, Gujarat Giants scored 201/7 at the end of 20 overs. In response, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 190/6 at the end of 20 overs.

GG beat RCB by 11 runs.

Well, what's your opinion and feedback on the game between GG and RCB?