10 Beautiful Hairstyles for Medium-Length Hair to Complement Your Saree Look, Inspired by TV Actress Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti, the diva, has an amazing sense of style. She frequently shows amazing and different hairstyles, which inspire many. The actress can carry many looks, from exquisite updos to fun braids. Her hairstyles, which range from elegant to sophisticated to bohemian chic, radiate appeal, cementing her status as a hair fashion trailblazer. And here’s how she completes her saree appearance with her hairstyle.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Saree Hairstyle Appearance-

Messy Bun Hairstyle

A messy bun is casual yet chic, ideal for more relaxed saree events. Gather your hair into a loose bun, allowing some strands to fall out for a relaxed look. Secure with pins and use a texturizing spray for added volume.

Vintage Waves Hairstyle

Vintage waves are perfect for a classic, retro-inspired saree look. Use a curling iron to create defined waves. Brush through the waves to soften them slightly, and add a red rose one side behind your ear for a vintage touch.

Soft Curls with Braid Hairstyle

Soft, romantic curls are timeless and add a touch of glamour to any saree. Use a curling iron to curl small sections of your hair. Gently brush through the curls for a softer look. Add some braided look on the front hairline and set it with a light hairspray.

Messy Low Bun Hairstyle

A sleek low bun exudes elegance and sophistication, perfect for pairing formal occasions with a saree. Gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it into a loose, messy bun with front hairline bangs. Secure with bobby pins and smooth any flyaways with hairspray.

Braided Hairstyle

A side braid is simple yet elegant, adding a playful element to your saree look. Braid your hair to one side, starting from the nape of your neck. Secure with a hair tie and gently pull on the braid to give it a fuller appearance.

Sleek Bun Hairstyle

An elegant, sleek bun hairstyle for a saree look. Pull your hair back into a sleek and polished bun at the nape of your neck, adding sophistication to your saree attire.

Wavy Hairstyle

Soft, loose waves with a deep side part create a glamorous yet effortless saree look. Use a curling iron to create loose waves, then part your hair deeply to middle-partition. Finish with a light hairspray for hold.

Vintage Side Bun Hairstyle

A vintage and relaxed side bun hairstyle. Pull your hair back into a loose side bun, allowing a few strands to fall naturally around your face and giving a vintage look with a red rose. This effortless style looks great with festive sarees.

Bun with White Gajra Hairstyle

A timeless and sophisticated bun hairstyle. Secure your hair into a low bun at the nape of your neck. Use bobby pins and hairspray to keep it in place. Adorn with a mogra gajra for an ethnic saree.

Messy Wavy Hairstyle

Natural-looking loose waves for a relaxed yet elegant vibe. Use a large-barrel curling iron to create loose waves. Brush through them with your fingers for a more natural look. This hairstyle pairs beautifully with all types of sarees.

With these hairstyles inspired by Surbhi Jyoti, you can elevate your saree look and exude elegance and charm at any event or occasion.