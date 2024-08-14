5 Bold Blouse Designs Inspired By Surbhi Jyoti For Special Occasions

Surbhi Jyoti gained popularity for her role as Zoya in Qubool Hai and received praise for her role as Tara in the web series Gunaah. She is renowned for her striking style and impeccable fashion choices. Her bold and innovative blouse designs are perfect for making a statement on any occasion. Here are five bold blouse designs inspired by Surbhi Jyoti to enhance your saree looks.

Blouse Designs Inspired By Surbhi Jyoti-

Check out these stylish blouse designs inspired by Television actress Surbhi Jyoti, from Sleeveless to Plunging Neck Blouses.

1) Sleeveless Work Blouse

Surbhi Jyoti looks stunning in a purple-pink silk saree with gold buttas and a broad border. She draped it in a dropped-end style. The actress paired it with a contrast strappy, sleeveless gold work blouse featuring a deep neck for a daring appearance. She kept her makeup minimal with peach matte lips and completed her look with gold jewelry and a half-tied, soft, curly hairstyle to compliment her outfit.

2) Peach Bralette Blouse

Surbhi looks beautiful in a stunning peach sheer saree. The saree has a broad cut-work border that complements her simplicity and is adorned with matching embroidered threadwork. She paired it with a blouse of the same color, a simple bralette-style sleeveless padded cups blouse with a sweetheart neckline, perfectly complementing her look. Her makeup is minimal, with pink lips and fluttery lashes enhancing her appearance. She styles her hair in a middle-parted ponytail and accessorizes her traditional look with silver and peach jewelry for a stunning appearance.

3) Spaghetti Strap Plunging Neck Blouse

Surbhi looks stunning in a black and silver sequin saree with a piping border. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring a stylish spaghetti strap plunging neckline and a silver-studded look for a glam appearance. The spaghetti blouse highlights her toned, curvy figure, giving her a sultry look. The actress opted for beautiful gold and diamond accessories for a gorgeous appearance. She styled her hair in loose, wavy, open tresses and wore minimal makeup with pink matte lips for a classy appearance.

4) Blue Bustier Blouse

Surbhi looks stunning in a navy blue saree with silver work. She pairs it with a matching bustier blouse featuring broad straps, a deep sweetheart neckline, and minimal studded work. She kept her neck empty to flaunt her curves. The actress styles her look with a sleek low bun hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach lips, and accessorizes with silver and diamond jewelry for a classy look.

5) Beige Plunging Neck Blouse

Surbhi Jyoti turns dilruba in a beige organza saree with a diamond-studded border and a pleated end piece. She pairs it with a matching work-cut work plunging neckline sleeves blouse, giving the design a standout feature. The diva opts for a glam feature like a sleek low bun hairstyle with red roses with loose bangs, minimal makeup with peach matte lips, and accessories her look with beige and diamond-colored jewelry for a stunning look.

Inspired by Surbhi Jyoti, these blouse designs blend modernity and tradition, ensuring you look stunning on any special occasion. Whether you’re attending a wedding or a grand celebration, these bold designs will ensure all eyes are on you.