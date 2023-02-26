Surbhi Jyoti, the Qubool Hai actress plans her weekend with a fashion jolt! The diva took to her Instagram handle to share a set of beautiful pictures from her latest fashion photoshoot and we are in absolute love with the beauty again! Keeping her grace on heights, the actress showcased how style can be minimal yet saucy at the same time.

In the pictures, we can see Surbhi Jyoti wearing a beige body skimming top with full-sleeves. The actress completed the look with high waist beige trousers. The actress completed the look with her long beautiful hair. She rounded it off with dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. The actress went on to share more pictures from the photoshoot looking absolutely dreamy like a muse. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “weekend plans”

Here take a look-

On the work front, the actress bagged fame with her amazing work in the show Qubool Hai. Later to that, she acted in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Tanhaiyaan and others. She also got featured in the movie Kya Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. Some of her best music videos earned her immense praise from her fans too. One of her prominent music videos is Ghana Kasoota.

Earlier, the actress opened up about getting judged for having it ‘easy’ in the industry. She said, “When you get an easy success, people can’t digest it. There used to be comments from co-actors like ‘kam paise mein nayi ladkiya utha k le aate hai (they bring new girls in less money)’, ‘talent hota nahi hai (they have no talent)’, all of those comments. I would rather avoid them because I feel bad about them also because they are just taking out their frustration. If you just ignore them, my journey so far has been good.” As quoted by HT.