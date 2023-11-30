Aamna Sharif, Palak Tiwari & Tejasswi Prakash Grab Attention In Vibrant Tangerine Outfit

Whether there is a red carpet moment or a night party, the television beauties never fail to ace their look wherever they go. The beauties have always been the talk of the town with their glamorous and gorgeous appearances, from stunning shimmery dresses to ethereal lehengas; they have carried out every look to perfection with their grace. This time, the top beauties Aamna Sharif, Palak Tiwari, and Tejasswi Prakash grab attention in tangerine outfits.

Aamna Sharif’s Saree

Raise the desi fashion bar with a tangerine saree inspired by Amna Sharif. The actress simply shows her charm in a tangerine saree with ruffle detailing paired with a jaw-dropping plunging neckline blouse embellished with beads and shiny work. With a statement necklace, she grabs our attention.

Palak Tiwari’s Saree

Get radiant glam like Palak Tiwari in the sassy plain saree. The actress shows her picturesque figure in a plain saree paired with a sensual blouse. The shell detailing around the blouse looks attractive, and to uplift the simple saree glam, Palak Tiwari opts for a diamond embellished choker necklace and earrings, creating an attention-grabbing fashion.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Mini Dress

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash knows how to ace the darling look. The actress opts for a high-neck tangerine satin mini dress with sleeveless detail. She spreads her charm with minimal makeup and an open hairstyle. In this pop color, the actress instantly grabs our attention.

Whose tangerine look did you like the most? Drop your choice below.