Television | Celebrities

Aamna Sharif, Palak Tiwari & Tejasswi Prakash Grab Attention In Vibrant Tangerine Outfit

In this article, check out how divas Aamna Sharif, Palak Tiwari & Tejasswi Prakash grab attention in vibrant tangerine outfits.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Aamna Sharif, Palak Tiwari & Tejasswi Prakash Grab Attention In Vibrant Tangerine Outfit

Whether there is a red carpet moment or a night party, the television beauties never fail to ace their look wherever they go. The beauties have always been the talk of the town with their glamorous and gorgeous appearances, from stunning shimmery dresses to ethereal lehengas; they have carried out every look to perfection with their grace. This time, the top beauties Aamna Sharif, Palak Tiwari, and Tejasswi Prakash grab attention in tangerine outfits.

Aamna Sharif’s Saree

Raise the desi fashion bar with a tangerine saree inspired by Amna Sharif. The actress simply shows her charm in a tangerine saree with ruffle detailing paired with a jaw-dropping plunging neckline blouse embellished with beads and shiny work. With a statement necklace, she grabs our attention.

Aamna Sharif, Palak Tiwari & Tejasswi Prakash Grab Attention In Vibrant Tangerine Outfit 871355

Aamna Sharif, Palak Tiwari & Tejasswi Prakash Grab Attention In Vibrant Tangerine Outfit 871356

Aamna Sharif, Palak Tiwari & Tejasswi Prakash Grab Attention In Vibrant Tangerine Outfit 871357

Palak Tiwari’s Saree

Get radiant glam like Palak Tiwari in the sassy plain saree. The actress shows her picturesque figure in a plain saree paired with a sensual blouse. The shell detailing around the blouse looks attractive, and to uplift the simple saree glam, Palak Tiwari opts for a diamond embellished choker necklace and earrings, creating an attention-grabbing fashion.

Aamna Sharif, Palak Tiwari & Tejasswi Prakash Grab Attention In Vibrant Tangerine Outfit 871353

Aamna Sharif, Palak Tiwari & Tejasswi Prakash Grab Attention In Vibrant Tangerine Outfit 871354

Tejasswi Prakash’s Mini Dress

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash knows how to ace the darling look. The actress opts for a high-neck tangerine satin mini dress with sleeveless detail. She spreads her charm with minimal makeup and an open hairstyle. In this pop color, the actress instantly grabs our attention.

Aamna Sharif, Palak Tiwari & Tejasswi Prakash Grab Attention In Vibrant Tangerine Outfit 871352

Whose tangerine look did you like the most? Drop your choice below.

Read Latest News