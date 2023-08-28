Television | Celebrities

Alaya F's Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look

One of the talented and renowned actresses, Alaya F, loves ethnic outfits. She has an amazing collection of contemporary ethnic drapes. Let's take a look

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Aug,2023 02:20:13
Alaya F's Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look 845657

The newbie Alaya F is crafting her image in Bollywood with her performance in films like Jawaani Jaaneman and Freddy. Other than that, her social media presence has built a huge fandom through her fashion, fitness, and styling. She has not just embraced her glam in western looks but also traditional flairs. And every time she goes ethnic, her style screams attention.

1) In this picture, The stunning actress donned a beautiful orange floral skirt with an embedded slip blouse from the shelves of Arpita Mehta. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actress amazes with the combination of gorgeousness and glamour.

Alaya F's Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look 845649

Alaya F's Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look 845650

2) Styled by Mohit Rai in the beautiful soft pink anarkali by Anita Dongre, her mesmerizing look in the simple dress is making hearts flutter. In the enchanting appearance, she is grabbing our attention.

Alaya F's Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look 845651

Alaya F's Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look 845652

3) In the Rohit Bal floral printed comfy lehenga, Alaya F personifies beauty in simplicity. Styled by Mohit Rai again, her complementing makeup and accessories make her the center of attraction.

Alaya F's Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look 845653

Alaya F's Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look 845654

4) Alaya F flaunting her desi-ness in a simple black saree teamed with a shimmer plunging neckline blouse. Her desi girl vibes, flaunting her midriff, and bold style a perfect to slay the prom party.

Alaya F's Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look 845655

Alaya F's Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look 845656

Which modern ethnic glam of Alaya F caught your attention the most? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box