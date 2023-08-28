Alaya F's Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look

The newbie Alaya F is crafting her image in Bollywood with her performance in films like Jawaani Jaaneman and Freddy. Other than that, her social media presence has built a huge fandom through her fashion, fitness, and styling. She has not just embraced her glam in western looks but also traditional flairs. And every time she goes ethnic, her style screams attention.

1) In this picture, The stunning actress donned a beautiful orange floral skirt with an embedded slip blouse from the shelves of Arpita Mehta. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actress amazes with the combination of gorgeousness and glamour.

2) Styled by Mohit Rai in the beautiful soft pink anarkali by Anita Dongre, her mesmerizing look in the simple dress is making hearts flutter. In the enchanting appearance, she is grabbing our attention.

3) In the Rohit Bal floral printed comfy lehenga, Alaya F personifies beauty in simplicity. Styled by Mohit Rai again, her complementing makeup and accessories make her the center of attraction.

4) Alaya F flaunting her desi-ness in a simple black saree teamed with a shimmer plunging neckline blouse. Her desi girl vibes, flaunting her midriff, and bold style a perfect to slay the prom party.

Which modern ethnic glam of Alaya F caught your attention the most? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments.