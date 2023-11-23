Ali Goni Misses His Lady Love, Jasmin Bhasin Says ‘Coming Soon’

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Ali Goni and Jasmin Bhasin became the talk of the town for their amazing chemistry. The best friends earlier turned lovers in the shows, and since then, they have served ‘couple’ goals. However, at present, the two are far from each other due to work schedules and other reasons, but this distance has now made Ali Goni miss his lady love a little more, which Jasmin consoles him, wishing to meet soon.

On Wednesday, Ali Goni took to his Instagram handle and dropped a super cute photo of himself with his love of life, Jasmin Bhasin. In the image, the duo share an adorable moment as they pose, looking into each other’s eyes. While the way the duo stand and looks at each other makes us awestruck. The beautiful smile on their face expresses their love that’s beyond words.

In the photo, Ali Goni can be seen wearing a black hoodie while Jasmin keeps herself warm in a tangerine cardigan underneath a sky-blue jacket. With the visual, it seems this picture is from their vacation together. Sharing this cute photo, Ali Goni wrote, “Kuch bhi khaas nahi aaj kal.. Tu jo paas nahi aaj kal.”

Replying to this adorable photo, Jasmin Bhasin took to the comments section and wrote, “I am comingggg very, very soon (with two red hearts).”

