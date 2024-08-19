Anarkali Set To Sharara Set: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Inspired Ethnic Fits For Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that beautifully celebrates the bond between siblings. It’s also a perfect occasion to showcase your ethnic fashion sense. Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul, known for her impeccable style, offers plenty of inspiration for stunning ethnic looks. Whether you prefer an Anarkali set’s elegance or a sharara’s charm, here are some Sana Makbul-inspired ethnic fits that will help you shine this Raksha Bandhan.

Check out these stylish Ethnic Fits inspired by TV actress Sana Makbul, from Anarkali Set To Sharara Set.

1) Graceful Anarkali Set

Sana Makbul’s love for Anarkali sets is evident in her fashion choices. The actress stuns in a lemon-yellow color Anarkali set with flared sheer sleeves and a long-length kurta and pairs it with a sheer dupatta, which is perfect for those who want to make a grand yet graceful statement. The actress styles up her look with a sleek hairstyle, glam makeup with pink shade makeup, and minimal jewelry to complete the look.

2) Chic Kurta Set

For a more minimalist yet stylish approach, a kurta set is a go-to option. Sana’s kurta stuns in a purple kurta set, which features a stand collar, puffy sleeves designs, and side cuts knee-length kurta and oats with matching color pants, making them ideal for a comfortable yet fashionable Raksha Bandhan celebration. The diva styles her look with a sleek, wavy open hairstyle, pink shade makeup, and pearl embellished jewelry to enhance her look.

3) Classic Salwar Suit

Nothing beats the timeless appeal of a salwar suit, and Sana Makbul knows how to rock this classic ensemble. The actress styled her look with a dark green salwar suit featuring detailed gold embellishments. It included a kurta, matching flared bottoms, and a beige contrast dupatta, adding flair to the festive attire. Sana paired the outfit with statement earrings and styled her hair in loose waves, complemented by peach-shaded makeup with a traditional vibe.

4) Elegant Green Saree

Sana Makbul often chooses sarees that perfectly blend tradition and modernity. The actress styled her look with a sheer green and white shaded saree paired with a white full-sleeved blouse intricately designed with threadwork, a deep sweetheart neckline, and a straight hairstyle. She completed the look with diamond earrings, minimal makeup, and peach lips for a striking appearance.

5) Stylish Sharara Set

For those looking to make a bold and trendy statement, a sharara set inspired by Sana Makbul is the way to go. The Sana-inspired look in an ivory color with broad strappy, cut-work heavy gold embellished all over the flared thigh length kurta with flared matching bottoms paired with heavy work dupatta creates a striking silhouette that is both festive and fashionable. Sana’s hairstyle, which includes a puffed bun, long earrings, and shimmery makeup for peach lips, stands out this Raksha Bandhan.

Sana Makbul’s ethnic wardrobe offers a variety of options that are perfect for Raksha Bandhan. Whether you’re aiming for elegance or making a daring statement, these inspired fits will ensure you celebrate the festival in style.