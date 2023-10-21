Television | Celebrities

Anupamaa actresses don traditional attire for stunning photoshoot

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi, Alpana Buch aka Baa, Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy, and Ashlesha Sawant aka Barkha, gathered for a fun-filled photo session

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Oct,2023 08:35:53
Credit: Nishi Saxena & Muskan Bamne Instagram

Television’s beloved family drama, Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has captured the hearts of millions of viewers across the country, and the show’s leading ladies recently added a dash of glamour to their on-set camaraderie with a Navratri-themed photoshoot. The stunning actresses, including Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi, Alpana Buch aka Baa, Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy, and Ashlesha Sawant aka Barkha, gathered for a fun-filled session that showcased their impeccable style and camaraderie.

Anupamaa is a show that resonates with its viewers for its emotional storytelling and relatable characters. As the show is currently depicting Navratri celebrations, the leading ladies Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi, Alpana Buch aka Baa, Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy, and Ashlesha Sawant aka Barkha took the opportunity to bring the festive spirit alive both on and off-screen. Donning exquisite sarees and nose rings (nath), they channelled their inner goddesses and added a touch of glamour to the traditional festivity.

Anupamaa actresses don traditional attire for stunning photoshoot 863018

Anupamaa actresses don traditional attire for stunning photoshoot 863019

Anupamaa actresses don traditional attire for stunning photoshoot 863020

Rupali Ganguly, who essays the role of the show’s protagonist, Anupamaa, is a vision of grace and elegance in the photoshoot. The photoshoot, which exudes a sense of unity and togetherness, was aptly captioned by Nishi Saxena as “#Day6 of Navratri with Anupama ki 6 devis.” The term “devis” referring to goddesses, celebrates the divine femininity that these actresses embody on and off-screen. The leading ladies’ camaraderie showcases the warmth and spirit of Navratri, both on-screen and in their off-screen bonding.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

