Anupamaa Fame Ashlesha Savant Looks Divine In White Chikankari Suit, Check Out Rupali Ganguly’s Cute Reaction

Ashlesha Savant is a well-known Indian television actress. She has worked in several shows and won hearts with her performances. Currently, she appears in StarPlus’s popular show Anupamaa, playing the role of Barkha Kapadia. Besides, in her on-screen stint, she makes fans fall for her with her beauty. However, new photos of her serving divine vibes in a white chikankari kurta set prompted her co-star Rupali Ganguly to react. Let’s take a look.

Rupali Ganguly’s Cute Reaction To Ashlesha Savant’s New Divine Photos

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ashlesha shared new photos showcasing her jaw-dropping glow in a white kurta set. The chikankari kurta with matching pajama and sheer dupatta, the diva looks divine. The actress styles her appearance with beautiful open curls. Her oxidized jhumkas give a mesmerizing touch, while the black bindi, shiny cheeks, black eyes, and matte pink lips complement her overall divine look.

In the backdrop of the inside of the car, Ashlesha shows her aadaye flaunting her mesmerizing beauty in white. The actress’s beautiful smile steals attention, while her beauty in simplicity depicts that beauty needs no makeup or heavy accessories.

As soon as Ashlesha shared these new photos, Rupali Ganguly dropped a cute reaction and wrote, “Toooo tooo tooo pretty. Ati Sundar.” On the other hand, Muskan Bamne dropped several red hearts showering love. While others expressed their fondness through emoticons.