Anupamaa Fame Kunwarr Singh Grooves With Aurra Bhatnagar Getting High On ‘Jind Kadh Ke’ Fever

It seems Anupamaa Fame Kunwarr Singh, who recently joined the show, is bonding well with the co-stars. His Instagram feed is proof of his good relationship with all the cash members. He often shares entertaining dance videos or fun-filled photos, treating fans with insights into the fun on the show’s sets. However, this time, he gets high on ‘Jind Kadh Ke’ fever with his co-star Aurra Bhatnagar. Let’s take a look.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kunwarr shared a video of himself grooving with his co-star Aurra. The duo looked cool together as they showcased their dancing skills. The backdrop suggests the glimpse is from the show’s set, where a wedding scene is being shot. The actor looked charming in a blue sherwani, while Aurra looked cute in a simple yet beautiful kurta and pajamas.

Kunwarr and Aurra playfully grooved together, syncing their steps with the lyrics and music, making it a treat to watch. Their cute expressions added a touch of fun to their dance. In contrast, the way they synced shows their bond and chemistry off-screen. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “When tapish and adhya dance together. #anupamaa #teetu #adhya #dance #fun.”

Kunwarr Singh plays Tapish, aka Teetu, Anupama’s future son-in-law, in the show, while Aurra Bhatnagar portrays Aadhya, Anupama and Anuj’s adopted daughter. The show cast Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Kapadia as lead actors.