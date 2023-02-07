Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly celebrates anniversary with husband, see romantic video

Rupali Ganguly is currently the most watched and top-rated TV actor in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been quite some time now that Rupali Ganguly has been delivering good quality work in the popular TV show Anupamaa and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from her end has been received very well by the audience and for real. Over the years, Rupali Ganguly has managed to stay extremely real, down to earth and rooted as a performer and that’s certainly what has helped her remain the kind of sensation that she is today. Off-late, Rupali Ganguly has enhanced her social media quotient to a great extent and that’s why, her fans become very happy when they see her share new content on social media.

To talk about new content folks, right now, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is seen celebrating her marriage anniversary with her dear husband and as expected, internet is crushing hard on it for real. Rupali Ganguly wrote,

Legally 10 !

THU THU THU 🧿🧿🧿

Thank you for always being my guiding force. Thank you for giving me the wings to fly. Thank you for doing so so so much – no husband would do what you do. Thank you for coming into my life 22 years back. Thank you for being my husband… What would I have ever done without you? HAPPY ANNIVERSARY @ashwinkverma ❤️❤️🤗🤗

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish Rupali Ganguly and her husband a lifetime of togetherness going forward and we wish she continues to keep her fans entertained and happy with Anupamaa.