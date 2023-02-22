Rupali Ganguly is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. The actress is certainly hailed and loved as one of the biggest reasons why Anupamaa as a show has been a great hit and well, no wonder, fans as well as admirers can never really stop themselves from showering them with a lot of love and affection. Her social media game is lit and thats why, she certainly knows how to take care of every detail of her performing arts to woo and melt hearts of her fans. Right now, Rupali is the main reason of limelight because her show won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award and well, we are super happy. She wrote on her Instagram handle,

My Biggest Award Rudransh holding the most prestigious @dpiff_official Award 2023 for the most versatile actress ❤️

Honored, Humbled and Overwhelmed by this recognition 🙏🏻

Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 for making me your Anupamaa … zindagi bhar ye karz nahi utaar paoongi 🙏🏻

@ashwinkverma for being the kind of a husband every woman needs to have ! I love you ❤️

Team #Anupamaa – @each and every member of our unit 🧿🧿🧿 THANK YOU ❤️🙏🏻

To everyone who has shown so much love to Anupamaa – Thank u for your constant support 🙏🏻❤️

@starplus @romeshkalra @abhayjadhao @gulshanshah15 @divy0102 @vartak.namita @vivek.jain.1213 @ketswalawalkar @arifshaikh49 @sunand7 @gauravkhannaofficial @alpanabuch19 @kedaraashish love u guys ❤️🙏🏻

@vijayganguly @gangulirajani for being the best 😘😘😘

@brandnbuzz @thepranilonly thank u for always looking out for me ❤️

