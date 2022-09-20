Rupali Ganguly, the popular Anupamaa actress has now shared a gorgeous picture all the way from the show’s sets, as she poses all cosy and joyous with her co-star Alpana aka Baa. The actress calls her ‘Enthu cutlet’, and given that, it’s a much-needed birthday post, Rupali dropped it on her social media.

Looking absolutely stunning, both of them, in their traditional avatars, fans went all gaga on their desi vibes and of course, Friendship!

Sharing the lovey-dovey picture on her Instagram handle, Rupali Ganguly wrote, ” Happy Birthday to My fellow enthu cutlet ”

She further added, “From co actors to besties – Love u Baa … Bhagwaan aapko sukh Shaanti Samriddhi aur mujhe zindagi bhar jhelne ki shakti de Happyyyyy Birthday!!”

She added on hashtags like, “#anupamaa #baa #rupaliganguly #alpanabuch #friends #instagood #nofilter #happybirthday #jaimatadi #jaimahakal”

Here take a look-