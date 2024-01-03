Arjun Bijlani Welcomes New Year With Family And Loved Ones, Says ‘Need Right Balance’

The talented, handsome, and versatile Arjun Bijlani never fails to capture attention with his personal life. The actor loves to share insights from his life with his fans. However, today, the Naagin actor shares a glimpse of his New Year celebrations with family and close ones.

Arjun Bijlani’s New Year Celebration With Family Members And His Close Ones

In the shared video, Arjun Bijlani poses with his beloved wife, Neha Swami. Not only her, but the actor seems to have had a great New Year’s night with all of his family members, including his mother, father, cousins, and friends. Every picture shows a glimpse of cheerful moments with his close ones. The smile on Arjun’s face reveals how happy and excited he is.

In addition, sharing this video Arjun Bijlani in the caption reveals that he had a great time in 2023 and he will assure to make 2024 also better. He captioned, “The right combination of people and love made 2023 beautiful… !! Just need the right balance in 2024 as well . So will make sure I will work towards it . !!! Thank you to all of you for being a part of my journey !!”

