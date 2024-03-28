Be Summer-ready Like Avneet Kaur And Sumbul Touqeer In Blue Hair

Summer is here. It’s the season to go bold and fearless, experimenting with new styles and looks. Social media sensations Avneet Kaur and Sumbul Touqeer inspire fans with trendy vibes and innovative styling. Embracing new hair colors, the divas effortlessly redefine their looks, creating a new trend with every appearance. Their daring choices and charismatic personas resonate with audiences, establishing them as trendsetters. If you are thinking of doing something new this summer season, then dye your hair blue like Avneet and Sumbul.

Avneet Kaur’s Blue Hair Look

The Tiku Weds Sheru actress rocks her blue hair like a pro. She didn’t dye all her hair blue but only some strands, creating a black-and-blue look. Her hair, styled in beach waves with bangs, gives her a funky look. Avneet donned a denim jacket to complement her appearance, which looks perfect for summer style.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Blue Hair Look

In contrast, the Kavya actress also tried the same blue dye, just like Avneet Kaur. She rocked her look with simplicity, leaving her hair open in a straight hairstyle. With the denim-on-denim fashion, she looked summer-ready.

In conclusion, if you want to embrace a new look this summer, try dying your hair blue like the Avneet Kaur and Sumbul Touqeer.

