Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Reveals Who’s Causing Her Stress In New Photo, Find Out Here!

Nikki Tamboli, a beloved contestant from Bigg Boss 14 and a shining star in the industry, recently shared a photo that hints at some stress she’s been experiencing on social media. The photo, which has piqued the interest of her numerous fans, features Nikki with a cryptic caption that alludes to the source of her current stress. Check out the Instagram post below!

Nikki Tamboli’s Instagram Post-

Taking to her Instagram post, Nikki Tamboli’s friend Nidhi Gupta shared a photo of Nikki Tamboli as she appeared in a casual fit and styled her look with a messy half-tied hairstyle and specs. In the photo, the actress Nikki Tamboli poses candidly and enjoys eating her toast sandwich with spicy chutneys. By sharing the photo, Nikki’s friend Nidhi Gupta wrote, “This woman comes like a storm. Just switch on the camera, and her calmness will begin”, using laughing emojis. And tagged Nikki Tamboli and wrote, “love you” with a red heart and a kiss emoji.”

Nikki Tamboli seemed angry when her friends decided to start filming her. Despite the stress, Nikki’s instinct to lighten the mood kicked in as soon as she noticed the camera. Despite feeling angry, Nikki’s friends captured her genuine reaction on camera. True to her fun-loving nature, Nikki didn’t let the moment pass without a bit of humor. She playfully responded to her friend’s naughty post by resharing it on her Instagram, writing, “Youuuuu are the problem giving me stress,” with a laughing emoji.

Nikki has been active on social media and has 5.4 million followers. She shares updates about her personal and professional life that delight her fans. On the work front, Nikki is all set to make her OTT debut, “Puppy Love,” co-starring Tanuj Virwani.

