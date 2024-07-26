Bigg Boss OTT 3 Sana Makbul Gives Sunshine Vibes In Yellow Anarkali Set, See Photos!

Sana Makbul is a well-known and skillful actress in the television industry. She is currently a contestant on the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT season 3. On the show, she engages her audience with her gorgeous personality. Her acting work and social media presence are amazing, and she shares insights on Instagram. Recently, the actress shared a picture of herself wearing a stunning traditional outfit. Take a look at the photo below!

Sana Makbul’s Stunning Anarkali Set Photos-

Taking to her Instagram post, Sana Makbul shared photos of herself in a stunning ethnic look. Sana’s bright yellow Anarkali set added color and joy to her look. The vibrant yellow hue complemented her radiant personality and made her stand out. The Anarkali set featured intricate embroidery of a multi-color floral print sweetheart neckline, sheer full sleeves, and a flowing long-length silhouette fit, adding elegance and grace. The outfit features a stunning sheer dupatta, perfectly complimenting her stunning look. The outfit is from Anu Pellakuru, and it costs Rs. 37,312.

Sana Makbul’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

Sana Makbul pairs her outfit with subtle jewelry, including delicate ear studs and rings, enhancing the traditional look without overshadowing the bright yellow fabric. Her makeup looks fresh and dewy, highlighting her natural beauty with peach eyelids, blushy cheeks, and glossy lips. At the same time, her hairstyle in middle-partition with soft waves contributes to her glamorous appearance. In the photos, Sana Makbul flaunts her ethnic fashion with a graceful expression and captures the hearts of fans with a dazzling appearance.

