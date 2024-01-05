Boots, gloves and red trench coat: Decoding Surbhi Jyoti’s NYC winter street style

Surbhi Jyoti, the dazzling diva, recently set the streets of New York ablaze with her sizzling style, and we can’t help but swoon over the glamour she brought to the chilly city. Sporting a radiant classic red trench coat that could rival even the iconic red carpet looks, Surbhi turned heads as she strolled through the urban jungle.

Her outfit game was on point, as she paired the statement trench with pristine white shirt and chic white trousers. But let’s talk accessories – those black boots were made for walking, and Surbhi strutted her stuff with undeniable confidence. Her luscious long hair cascaded effortlessly down her shoulders, adding a touch of allure to the wintry ensemble.

The actress didn’t stop there – she elevated the glam quotient with a pair of sleek eyebrows, perfectly winged eyes, and lips that embraced the nude palette. It was a beauty symphony harmonized to perfection. To top it off, Surbhi slipped into a pair of stunning black gloves, the finishing touch to her winter wonderland look.

See Photos here:

As she reveled in the beauty of the Big Apple’s winter charm, Surbhi shared candid moments captured through the lens. Each photo exuded joy and vibrancy, showcasing not only her fashion prowess but also her infectious enthusiasm for embracing the city’s cold embrace. In a concrete jungle where fashion is the name of the game, Surbhi Jyoti played it like a true style queen, leaving an indelible mark on the streets of New York.