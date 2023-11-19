Caught On Camera: Jannat Zubair Gets Candid With Footballer David Beckham

Since the World Cup 2023 semifinals between India and New Zealand, David Beckham has been buzzing in the headlines as he made a stellar appearance at the Stadium, and Sachin Tendulkar witnessed the historic match. Earlier, the world-famous footballer was also welcomed by the fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, with her husband, Anand Ahuja, at their residence in the presence of other B-town guests. Later, he was also seen in a talk event at the Meta office with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. And now Jannat Zubair meets the legend. Not just that, the social media sensation also shared some candid selfies with him; let’s have a look below.

Jannat Zubair’s Candid Moments With David Beckham

On Saturday afternoon, Jannat Zubair took to her Instagram handle and dropped super adorable candid photos with footballer David Beckham. The Tu Aashiqui actress in the photos can be seen posing with David Beckham. With the visuals, the photos are from the Meta India office.

For her appearance at the event, Jannat opts for a blue denim-on-denim style from the Appapop clothing brand. She wore a cropped denim jacket paired with high-waist denim jeans. At the same time, David Beckham spreads his charm in the navy blue suit with the white shirt. In the series of photos, Jannat poses candidly. She also took some adorable selfies with him, and we can’t get over their charm.

