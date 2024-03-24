Check Out: Arjun Bijlani’s Classic Monochrome Style In A Black And White Blazer Set

Arjun Bijlani is a well-known Indian television actor. He started his acting career in 2004 with the television series Kartika. Not only does he act, but his dress sense is clear, adaptable, and effortlessly stylish. Whether he’s gracing the event or out for a casual night out, his excellent sense of style always leaves an impact. Whether on or off screen, he never fails to wow with his dress choices, making him a fashion inspiration to many. He knows how to make a statement. He wears modern and stylish combinations that emphasize his prominence as a style icon. This time, he opted for a dashing black and white blazer look. Have a look below.

Arjun Bijlani’s White And Black Blazer Set Appearance-

The amazing actor looked dapper in a white and black blazer set and shared a picture of himself on Instagram. He opted for a white collar, lined textures with black buttons featuring a full-sleeved shirt and paired with a black lapel collar, full-sleeved sleeves, sequin work embellished on the shoulder and half-sleeves, one button pockets featuring a blazer, and paired with plain pants. He styled his hair in a puffed with little spikes hairstyle. She accessories her outfit with silver rings and paired with a black sequin embellished collar bow. In the picture, he stands and opts for a dashing posture with a candid appearance.

