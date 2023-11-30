Couple Goals: Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami twin in black outfits

Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami have once again graced us with their impeccable style. The beloved duo, known for sharing their picture-perfect moments on social media, stepped out for an event on a Wednesday night, stealing the spotlight with their coordinated black ensembles.

Arjun Bijlani preps up in casual black corporate look

Arjun Bijlani, the charismatic actor from shows like “Miley Jab Hum Tum,” exuded charm in a stunning black unbuttoned satin shirt. Paired with black trousers, his look was elevated with a stylish stubble beard and a meticulously gelled hairdo. Arjun’s ensemble not only showcased his fashion-forward approach but also radiated a casual yet refined appeal.

Neha Swami looks stunning in black

In tandem with Arjun’s suave look, Neha Swami, his equally stylish better half, stunned in an oversized white satin shirt. Teaming it with body-skimming trouser pants, Neha’s outfit exuded a perfect blend of comfort and elegance. Her bold eyes, complemented by pink lips, added a touch of glam to the ensemble. Carrying a stylish black clutch and opting for sleek straight hair, Neha effortlessly proved that comfort can coexist with high-end fashion.

As the couple posed together, beaming with smiles in their black twinning outfits, Arjun and Neha not only showcased their sartorial saga but also left us in awe of their effortlessly chic couple style.