Decoding Surbhi Jyoti’s Chilling Night Cravings

Surbhi Jyoti is a famous Indian actress who rose to fame with her stint as Zoya Farukhi in the Zee TV show Qubool Hai. Besides that, she is known for her active presence on social media, and with her feed, she is indeed a food lover. The actress often shared her culinary adventures with her fans, showcasing her passion for trying different cuisines. From traditional Indian dishes to international delicacies, she enjoys exploring various flavors and dishes. Recently, she revealed her chilling night cravings.

Enjoying the weekend vibe, on Saturday, Surbhi shared a post unveiling her night cravings. And if you wonder what it is, let us reveal that the actress couldn’t control her cravings for a chilling ice cream. In summer, ice cream is like a must-have thing. And we can understand why Surbhi couldn’t control herself. And indeed, it is okay to have it, as Surbhi says in her caption, “Kabhi Kabhi Chalta hai.”

In the shared video, Surbhi can be seen in her element, sitting comfortably on her sofa. Dressed in a white full-sleeved top with a high-neck and brown joggers, she looks effortlessly beautiful. Her joy is palpable as she takes a scoop of ice cream, treating herself to a moment of pure bliss. The happiness on Surbhi’s face after indulging in her favorite treat is truly priceless, and it’s a feeling we can all relate to.