Divyanka Tripathi Looks Spectacular In Leopard Print Jumpsuit(New Pics Alert)

Divyanka Tripathi is grabbing quite the attention in the headlines nowadays. Earlier, she had a great time on her vacation with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, to celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary. However, today she turned wild in a leopard print jumpsuit. Let’s check it out.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Leopard Print Outfit

The diva dropped the latest pictures on her Instagram in her wild avatar. She wore a leopard-printed black and white jumpsuit with puffy sleeves. Her open hairstyle blushed cheeks, and peach pink lipstick rounded her makeup. She accessorized it with gold earrings and black funky glasses. She looked stunning in her wild yet gorgeous avatar.

Throughout her pictures, she posed, flaunting her sharp jawline. Divyanka has a beautiful smile that beautifully adds glam to her photo. Her aesthetic background and sunny lights created a moody atmosphere. The whole vibe of the picture looks peaceful and amazing.

Getting all moody in the caption, she wrote, “We didn’t know how to throw away

But as soon as he saw it with a smile, it melted and became the idol of Ajanta.

~ Divyanka.”

Her simple and comfy style has constantly attracted her fans. She knows to pull attention with her glamorous looks throughout her Instagram feed.

Did you like Divyanka Tripathi’s wild look in a leopard print jumpsuit? Please share your thoughts in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com.