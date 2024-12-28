Exclusive: Neetha Shetty joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Sony TV show

Seasoned actress Neetha Shetty who was last seen in Dangal’s show Nath- Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, has joined the cast of Sony TV’s upcoming show produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show which is much-anticipated in the New Year will bring back the loved Jodi of Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi to the small screen. Earlier the two of them created magic as the leads of the successful Balaji Telefilms show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show is slated to be a mature love story.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about Divyangana Jain playing the negative lead in the show. We also wrote about Rishi Deshmukh, Yash Pandit, Rohit Choudhary, and Mansi Srivastava being in the show. If you have not read our stories, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Divyangana Jain joins Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in Ekta Kapoor’s new show for Sony TV

Exclusive: Mansi Srivastava joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Sony TV show

Now we hear of Neetha Shetty joining the stellar cast. Neetha’s acting credentials are well-appreciated on the big screen, small screen and the web platform.

As per a reliable source, “Neetha will be part of the girl gang of the lead in the show, played by Divyanka Tripathi.”

We buzzed Neetha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.