Divyanka Tripathi Proves Age Is Just A Number With Her Stunning Fashion At 40

The evergreen beauty Divyanka Tripathi has won hearts with her acting chops. Apart from that, her fashion choices make her the favorite of everyone. Her statement styles at the age of 40 proves that age is just a number. Check out her stunning collections from anarkali to casuals.

1) Anarkali Suit

Embracing the charm of traditional drape anarkali, Divyanka looked mesmerizing. She wore a peach pink simple pleated floor-length anarkali with a matching churidar and dupatta. With an open hairstyle, pink makeup and jhumkas she channels her desi-ness like a diva.

2) Co-ord Set

Divyanka loves to live life to the fullest and her fashion speaks it all. The actress in this look embraced a cozy and comfy look, wearing a white shirt with matching bottom, showcasing her bubbly and carefree personality.

3) Sharara Set

Isn’t this look reminding you of the time you first wore a traditional look? Picking a pastel green is in trend today, while the simple kurta with flared bottom and dupatta completes her look. Jhumkas, pink makeup and open hairstyle rocks her appearance while her pretty smile proves she is a child from inside.

4) Gown

Divyanka is rocking here like a true icon wearing a white gown with black prints. Her open hairstyle with minimal makeup and toe-point heels, the actress looks defines grace. The way she carries her atttire, she always looks younger.