Divyanka Tripathi Screams Power In Plunge Neckline Black Gown – See Pics

The evergreen Divyanka Tripathi is a popular Indian television actress who has often set the internet abuzz with her fashion sense, comprising statement, experimental and beautiful masterpieces, which help her showcase her personality elegantly. In the latest photos, the diva dressed herself in a black trail gown that screams power. Let’s wait no further and check out her full look below.

For her latest photoshoot, Divyanka wore a stunning black gown that had all the ‘A’ factors, making it an absolute masterpiece. The outfit has a daring open plunge neckline accentuating her beautiful collarbones. The corset bodice made with netted fabric adds a sizzling touch. While the embellished neckline looks like an accessory. The ruffle details around the bodice create a puffy and cool look. But the long bottom draped in a saree style in satin silk fabric looks simple yet chic. The ruffle bow at the backside followed by a long trail, makes this outfit a perfect fit for runway or red-carpet moments.

Divyanka perfectly accessorized her look with a layered diamond necklace and matching earrings, complementing her matte outfit. With the bouncy curls’ hairstyle, she looked oh-so-breathtaking. Adding drama to her black look, she opted for black winged eyeliner with glittery white eyeshadow. With rosy cheeks she looked pretty while completing her look with bold red lips that effortlessly rocked with black attire, screaming ‘power’.