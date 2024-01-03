Dubai Diaries: Mouni Roy turns sass quotient in ruffle lime green cutout dress

Get ready for some style talk because our Brahmastra star, Mouni Roy just lit up Dubai with her latest glam look! We’re talking about that awesome actress who recently shared pics rocking a super cool acid lime midi dress from Simkhai, and it’s priced at Rs. 17,200 – a bit fancy, right?

Mouni Roy’s stunning look in lime green dress

Now, picture this dress as a fashion playlist – it’s got a sleeveless halter-neck bringing in that chic vibe, and the loose, comfy fit is like your favourite cozy sweater. But hold up, there’s more to this outfit: it’s ankle-length with layers and ruffles, making it look fancy and feel cool. And if that’s not cool enough, it’s got a backless style and a neckline that adds a bit of spice.

See her gorgeous look in the outfit here:

But here’s the whole picture – she paired the dress with off-white flats, giving it a funny and matching touch with her bag. It’s like adding a bit of fun to a stylish outfit. And accessories? Not too much but just enough – some stacked rings to make the outfit look even better.

And now, the big finish – an off-white Dior bag with a cool design and a special keychain, making the whole look a bit fancy. With her hair flowing, Mouni Roy isn’t just on vacation; she’s showing us some awesome style from Dubai. So, who’s up for trying out this acid lime look and turning heads wherever you go? Get ready to shine bright and steal the show because this outfit is pure fashion magic!