Eid signifies a fresh start after a month of spiritual renewal: Vaquar Shaikh of Anupamaa fame

Eid is just around the corner, and actor Vaquar Shaikh of Anupamaa fame says that this is the most significant time of the year for him. He adds that it’s a time for introspection and gratitude.

Says Vaquar, “Eid is special to me because it marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and spiritual reflection. It’s a time when I express gratitude for the blessings received during Ramadan and celebrate with family gatherings, charity, and forgiveness. Eid al-Fitr, in particular, is a joyous occasion as it signifies a fresh start after a month of spiritual renewal.”

Talking about his Eid memories, he says, “My favourite memories of celebrating Eid are special to me. When I was young, and my dad was in the army, we used to live in different army areas. Every Eid morning, my two brothers and I would all dress alike, wearing Pathani suits in the same colour – blue, white, or black, depending on what we had. Then, we’d go with dad to the Eidgah to offer prayers, come back home to lots of sweets, seviyan, and sheer khurma. All the officers from where dad was posted would come over, wish us Eid, and give us Eidi. Later, when I started living in my hometown, I had fun celebrating Eid with my cousins. I’d get Eidi from my uncles, and grandparents, and lots of delicious sweets to eat. These are beautiful memories of Eid when I was young. As I grew older, I enjoyed giving Eidi to the younger kids, who always looked forward to getting new clothes and Eidi on Eid, and they could use it however they wanted without anyone asking questions.”

Ask him what are his plans this year, and he says, “This year on Eid, I’ll be shooting for Anupamaa. Despite fasting during Ramadan and shooting, I’ve managed to take a couple of days off in between. Hopefully, I’ll have the day off on Eid and be able to spend it at home. As usual, my son Aayaan and I will go for Eid prayers together. After that, I’m sure many friends will come over to wish us Eid and enjoy some biryani and sheer khurma. I’ve already received many requests from friends, so I hope I can accommodate them and everyone can enjoy the feast because Eid is all about the joy of being with loved ones and friends. Without them, the festival wouldn’t be the same.”

As for Eid delicacies, he says, “On Eid day, I don’t eat much now, but there was a time when I used to eat everything, especially lots of sweets like seviyan and sheer khurma. I’ve cut back a bit now, but they still hold a special attraction for me because no matter how many times you have seviyan throughout the year, the ones made for Eid are unmatched. So, I’d love to have them at my house and probably also go to my friend’s house to enjoy sheer khurma and other treats.”