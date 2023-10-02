Elevate your glam at parties in black sarees! Nia Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill & Rubina Dilaik’s tips

Highlights:

TV stars Nia Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rubina Dilaik rock black sarees for parties.

Nia Sharma: Unique blouse styles and bold jewelry.

Shehnaaz Gill: Add vibrant color, Rubina Dilaik: Embrace elegance.

Black sarees have always been the epitome of timeless elegance and sophistication, and when it comes to elevating your glam at parties, they are an absolute showstopper! Just ask the Television divas, Nia Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rubina Dilaik, who have mastered the art of slaying in black sarees. These leading ladies not only dazzle on the screen but also know how to turn heads and make a statement with their black saree ensembles. So, if you’re ready to take your party style up a notch and steal the spotlight, let’s dive into some of their fabulous tips and tricks for rocking black sarees like a true fashionista!

Nia Sharma: The Bold and Daring Diva

When it comes to bold and daring fashion choices, Nia Sharma is the undisputed queen! Known for her sizzling style, Nia’s black saree game is next level. She suggests that to elevate your glam, don’t shy away from experimenting with unconventional blouse styles. Try a sexy, backless blouse with intricate embroidery or opt for a high-necked, or deep plunge neck sheer blouse that adds a touch of mystery to your look. Accessorize with statement jewelry, like chunky silver earrings or a choker necklace, to complete the fierce and fabulous Nia Sharma-inspired look.

Shehnaaz Gill: The Playful Charm

Shehnaaz Gill, the epitome of playful charm, knows how to light up any party with her infectious energy and style. Her advice for rocking a black saree? Preferably a black metallic shimmery one? Add a pop of color! Pair your black saree with a vibrant, contrasting blouse. Think neon pink, electric blue, or fiery red to create a striking contrast that’s sure to turn heads, but if don’t want to risk just match your saree with a black satin sleeveless blouse. Shehnaaz also recommends keeping the makeup fresh and dewy, with a bold lip color to match your blouse. With her tips, you’ll be the life of the party, just like Shehnaaz!

Rubina Dilaik: The Graceful Enchantress

If you’re looking to channel grace and enchantment, take a cue from Rubina Dilaik’s timeless style. Her black saree looks exude elegance and sophistication. Rubina advises opting for sarees with intricate embellishments or delicate lace detailing to add a touch of femininity. To complete the look, go for classic, vintage-inspired hairstyles like soft waves or a sleek bun. She also recommends minimalistic jewelry, like a pair of diamond studs and a simple bracelet, to let the saree speak for itself. With Rubina’s guidance, you’ll be the epitome of grace at any party!

Be Your Own Fashion Icon

Nia Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rubina Dilaik have each carved their unique fashion paths, proving that black sarees can be versatile and captivating in their own ways. Whether you’re aiming for boldness, playfulness, or grace, these divas’ tips offer a range of possibilities to elevate your glam at parties. So, mix and match their advice, experiment, and don’t forget to embrace your unique style to shine like the fashion icon you are!