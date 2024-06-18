Erica Fernandes And Shilpa Shetty Show Their Impressive Archery Moves In This Viral Video!

Erica Fernandes and Shilpa Shetty are well-known actresses in the entertainment industry. They are admired not only for their talents in entertainment but also for their advocacy of fitness and healthy living, making them influential figures. Recently, the actresses showcasing their impressive archery skills in a viral video, demonstrating their prowess with the bow and arrow. Here’s a glimpse into how they have come up with this unique activity to stay active:

Erica Fernandes And Shilpa Shetty’s Archery Moves-

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes, sporting a comfortable yet stylish look, dons a lemon green shirt with rolled-up sleeves and flared white shorts. Her half-tied hairstyle and peach crocs add a touch of her style. In the video, she showcases her back and poses with a bow and arrow, aiming at the center and hitting the bullseye with impressive precision.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa looks stunning in a pink and white printed skater dress with a matching shirt tied at her waistline. She rounds off her look with a high ponytail hairstyle and minimal makeup with brown matte lips. In the video, the actress aims and gives a big stretch to a bow and hits at the bullseye on a yellow circle, showcasing her impressive archery move.

The video of Erica Fernandes and Shilpa Shetty’s archery skills not only entertains their fans but also serves as a testament to their commitment to staying active and exploring diverse interests. It reminded us that they find time to pursue their passions and stay fit even in their busy schedules.

