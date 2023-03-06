Holi is all about playing with colors and promising yourself to have a vibrant and happy life ahead, full of colors. Bhaweeka Chaudhary the talented actress who is seen as the lead Nandini in the Zee TV show Maitree talks to IWMBuzz.com about her happy Holi memories and her plans to celebrate the festival this year.

The actress mentioned, “For me, Holi is all about fun and positive vibes. While some people love to enjoy the day playing with colors, some just choose to sit at home. I am the kind of person who loves playing with colors and enjoying the delicacies of festivals like ‘Dahi Wada and Malpua’ with my family and friends. Holi is one of the days I don’t care about fitness that much. I would like to wish everyone a very Happy and safe Holi.”

