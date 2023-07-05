Exclusive: Aadesh Chaudhary joins the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree

Aadesh Chaudhary, who has been part of popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Bhagyavidhaata, Diya aur Baati Hum, is all set to enter Zee TV’s Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions.

As per a credible source, “Aadesh will be seen playing the role of Yash. He will be Maitree’s boss in the show.”

We earlier reported about the show taking a seven years leap wherein Maitree, devastated as she lost her baby and husband, passes by the dustbin and overhears a baby crying. Unaware it is her baby, Maitree picks it up and takes the baby along with her. Maitree rescues the baby and embraces the challenges and joys of motherhood once again in life. She becomes the mother of the child. Simultaneously, another journey begins in Harsh’s life as he adopts a daughter.

We buzzed Gantavya but did not get through to him.

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Also Read: From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films

Also Read: When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video

Also Read: Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July