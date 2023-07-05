ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Aadesh Chaudhary joins the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree

Aadesh Chaudhary, who has been part of popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Bhagyavidhaata, Diya aur Baati Hum, bags Zee TV’s Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jul,2023 11:16:27
Aadesh Chaudhary, who has been part of popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Bhagyavidhaata, Diya aur Baati Hum, is all set to enter Zee TV’s Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions.

As per a credible source, “Aadesh will be seen playing the role of Yash. He will be Maitree’s boss in the show.”

We earlier reported about the show taking a seven years leap wherein Maitree, devastated as she lost her baby and husband, passes by the dustbin and overhears a baby crying. Unaware it is her baby, Maitree picks it up and takes the baby along with her. Maitree rescues the baby and embraces the challenges and joys of motherhood once again in life. She becomes the mother of the child. Simultaneously, another journey begins in Harsh’s life as he adopts a daughter.

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

