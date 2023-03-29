Zee TV’s show Maitree produced by Sudhir Sharma’s Sunshine Productions will soon see a leap.

As we know, Saransh’s (Zaan Khan) death changed the way of things for the friends Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Ashish (Namish Taneja). With Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) getting into coma, Maitree took up the responsibility of bringing up little Nandish.

Now, IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the show will take a six years leap post which a lot of equations will go in for a change.

The six years leap will introduce Nandish as a six years old boy. Child actor Gantavya Sharma who was recently seen in Star Bharat’s Dheere Dheere Se, will enter the show. He will play Ashish and Nandini’s son who has been brought up by Maitree. There has been a news report on the kid’s entry, but nothing about the leap and his role was specified in it.

Also, the post leap phase in the story will also see a huge twist, with Nandini getting up from coma.

How will life be for the three friends, Nandini, Ashish and Maitree post the leap?

We buzzed the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.