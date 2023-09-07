Television | Celebrities

Krishna Janmashtami, the divine celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth, is a time of immense joy and spiritual fervor. It is a festival that transcends boundaries and unites people in the shared adoration of Lord Krishna, the embodiment of love and wisdom. Bhaweeka Chaudhary, the talented actress who graces our screens as Nandini in Zee TV’s Maitree, shares her thoughts and cherished memories of Krishna Janmashtami in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com.

For Bhaweeka, Janmashtami is more than just a festival; it’s an expression of the collective enthusiasm and devotion of Lord Krishna’s followers. She mentions, “Janmashtami is a joyful festival as it celebrates Lord Krishna’s birth, and I really love the whole vibe of the followers’ enthusiasm on this day. In fact, I always keep fast on this day and visit the temple to seek his blessing. This year as well, I plan to follow the same routine after the shoot.”

Bhaweeka’s connection with Janmashtami traces back to her childhood, where she fondly recalls her involvement in various rituals. She shares, “I remember when I was a kid, I used to visit the various temples to watch the birth story of Lord Krishna and give jhula to Laddu Gopal.”

Bhaweeka’s message for Janmashtami is filled with positivity and goodwill. She wishes, “I believe this festival brings in lots of positivity and happiness in everyone’s life, Happy Janmashtami!