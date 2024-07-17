Friend Meet-up To Watching Film: Peek Into Mouni Roy’s Day In London

Mouni Roy, a true adventurer at heart, is currently immersing herself in the breathtaking beauty of London. Her Instagram feed, a captivating blend of serene natural vistas and iconic city monuments, offers a tantalizing glimpse into her thrilling and joy-filled travel escapades. Her stunning snapshots from her recent Spanish sojourn have set the internet ablaze. Let’s embark on a visual journey through her London adventure.

Mouni Roy’s London Journey Appearance-

In her Instagram post, Mouni Roy shared photos of herself as she showcased stunning style in a black latex dress with a deep neckline and a pleated asymmetric hemline mini dress. To create a dramatic look, the actress opts for a sheer stocking and pairs it with a black lapel collar and sleeves blazer. She styles her look with a middle-partition wavy hairstyle and opts for minimal makeup with black eyeliner, fluttery lashes, blushy pink cheeks, and matte peach lips. She styles her look with silver rings, a black mini bag, and shoes to compliment her look.

In the photo, Mouni Roy enjoys her movie day with her friend as she sees Moulin Rouge! 2001 film in London as the diva poses with her movie poster. In the next picture, Mouni Roy takes a selfie picture of herself with her friend as they pose while hugging each other. In the further picture, the actress also shared a glimpse while shopping and showcasing her amazing style in a mirror selfie. Lastly, Mouni Roy poses on the street of Westminster Chapel with a quirky pose.

