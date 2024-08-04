#FriendshipDay: Aishwarya Khare is my best friend from the industry: Rohit Suchanti

Actor Rohit Suchanti who plays the lead role of Rishi in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, is a friendly person who thrives in the presence of good friends. On the occasion of Friendship Day which is celebrated all over on 4 August, Rohit gets to talk to IWMBuzz.com about his close friends, and on the friendly bond that he shares with his co-star Aishwarya Khare.

Your best friend for life. Tell us about his / her quality you like?

My brother is my best friend for life. The way he has always been so protective and loving towards the family and his loved ones is something that I like the most about him.

Best friend from the industry. His/ her quality you like:

Aishwarya Khare without a doubt. She is someone who is very down to earth, she is very caring towards the people she loves and most importantly she knows how to love her near and dear ones, so that is something I really like about her.

Your 3 am friend would be:

Chirag is my childhood friend. I know for a fact that I can call him any time and he would just be there for me.

A memory of your friend that you cherish:

Honestly, I cannot think of one such memory because I love spending time with all my friends. However, one thing I will always cherish is that we celebrate each other’s special occasions together, be it anyone’s birthday, anyone buying a new house or a car or getting a promotion, etc.

Your best hangout or vacay moment with friend/a was:

The Dubai trip with my friends is one of the best vacations I took. Every time we plan such trips, we make sure we have the time of our lives and create some unforgettable memories.

How do you identify the good friends from the not-so-good ones?

The ones who are always there for you, no matter good times or bad times are the real/good ones

Your thoughts on this special day for your friends will be:

I just wish all my friends live a happy and healthy life.