From Gown To Saree: KKK Actresses Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen And Jannat Zubair Flaunts Their Fashionista Vibes With Versatile Style!

Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen, and Jannat Zubair are the stunning actresses of the entertainment industry. The Ex-Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants are esteemed actresses who not only excel in their craft but also command attention with their versatile fashion choices. Let’s explore how they flaunt their fashionista vibes with versatile style, transitioning effortlessly from gowns to sarees:

Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen and Jannat Zubair’s Outfits Appearance-

Divyanka Tripathi In Red Dress

Divyanka stuns in a gorgeous red bodycon dress that highlights her statuesque figure and innate poise. She gravitates towards classic silhouettes with modern twists, incorporating elements like puffed sleeves to add drama to her looks. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted puffed ponytail hairstyle, minimal makeup with red creamy lips and accessories her outfit with gold long earrings, rings and a wrist cuff. Divyanka’s confidence and grace shine through in every western look she wears, making her a fashion icon both on and off the screen.

Anushka Sen

When it comes to gowns, Anushka isn’t afraid to push the boundaries and experiment with avant-garde styles. She embraces pale peach strappy, sweetheart neckline, corset bodice, body-fitted thigh-high slit gown with fringed hemline, adding a youthful and innovative flair to her looks. She finished off her look with a sleek middle-parted half-up tie and rest-wavy open tresses and minimal makeup with peach glossy lips. To compliment her look, she accessories her outfit with diamond earrings, rings and silver heels. Anushka’s confidence and fearless approach to fashion make her a trendsetter among her fans.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair exudes charm and sophistication in traditional magenta sarees, channelling old-world glamour with a contemporary twist.

She gravitates towards elegant drapes, delicate fabrics, and intricate gold embroidered saree and paired with a gold sleeveless V-neckline blouse, creating a timeless yet refreshing aesthetic. To compliment her outfit, the diva appeared in a side-parted wavy open tresses, black earrings, and a silver ring. For makeup, she opted for a peach look with creamy lips making her a vision of grace and beauty.

Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen, and Jannat Zubair each bring their unique charm and style to every outfit they wear, whether it’s a traditional saree or a glamorous gown. Their ability to effortlessly transition between different looks speaks volumes about their versatility and fashion-forward attitude.