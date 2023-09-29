Television | Celebrities

Get 'Girl-next-door' or 'Desi Nari' Vibes: Blend with Rashami Desai, Reem Sameer Shaikh & Monalisa’s style guide

In the television industry, three leading ladies stand out for their distinctive style personas. Rashami Desai, Reem Sameer Shaikh, and Monalisa are not just fashion icons; they are trendsetters who effortlessly exude charm and elegance in their own distinct ways.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Sep,2023 22:35:08
Fashion is a canvas upon which we paint our unique personalities and desires. In the television industry, three leading ladies stand out for their distinctive style personas. Rashami Desai, Reem Sameer Shaikh, and Monalisa are not just fashion icons; they are trendsetters who effortlessly exude charm and elegance in their own distinct ways. Whether you aspire to capture the sweet “girl-next-door” vibes or channel your inner “Desi Nari” sensuality, we’ve got you covered. Join us as we delve into the style guides of these captivating stars and learn how to infuse their fashion magic into your own wardrobe. Get ready to turn heads because it’s time to explore the art of dressing with Rashami, Reem, and Monalisa as our guides.

Achieving the ‘Girl-next-door’ Look with Rashami Desai and Reem Sameer Shaikh

In the world of fashion, sometimes less is more, and Rashami Desai and Reem Sameer Shaikh prove that simplicity can be incredibly stylish. If you’re looking to embrace the “girl-next-door” vibe and radiate cuteness effortlessly, these two divas have you covered.

Rashami’s Checkered Chic:

Rashami Desai, the epitome of adorableness, effortlessly combines comfort and style. To get that girl-next-door look, start with a cute crop top in vibrant yellow checkered patterns. Pair it with high-waisted jogger pants in a refreshing shade of green. This combo not only screams casual chic but also provides a comfy, laid-back feel.

For the finishing touches, tie your hair up into a half bun to keep it playful yet practical. Minimal makeup is the key here, accentuating your natural beauty. Rashami knows that sometimes, a subtle touch of makeup can do wonders, letting your radiant personality shine through.

Reem’s Corseted Elegance:

Reem Sameer Shaikh, with her unique sense of style, brings elegance to the girl-next-door look. Embrace her aesthetic by donning a corseted black top paired with classic denim jeans. The corset adds a touch of sophistication, while the denim keeps it casual and comfortable.

Subtle makeup and long-flowing locks are Reem’s go-to choices to complete the look. It’s all about letting your inner beauty and confidence take centre stage. With this ensemble, you’ll exude charm and grace, making heads turn wherever you go.

Embrace the ‘Desi Nari’ Vibes with Monalisa’s Saree Glamour

If you’re in the mood to unleash your inner ‘Desi Nari’ and channel your sensuous side, Monalisa’s black see-through saree avatar is the ultimate inspiration.

Monalisa’s Sheer Elegance:

Monalisa, the epitome of sensuous style, knows how to work a black saree like no other. To capture her seductive yet classy look, opt for a sheer, see-through black saree. The see-through fabric adds an element of intrigue and allure to your appearance.

Pair this gorgeous saree with a stylish black blouse, keeping it sleek and sexy. Minimal makeup is the way to go, letting your natural beauty shine through. Long, flowing locks complete the look, adding a touch of drama and mystery.

Whether you’re attending a special event or just want to feel like a diva in your daily life, Monalisa’s style guide will have you looking and feeling like the ultimate ‘Desi Nari.’

In the world of fashion, versatility is key. Whether you’re aiming for the sweet girl-next-door vibe inspired by Rashami and Reem or the sultry ‘Desi Nari’ elegance championed by Monalisa, these style guides offer something for every mood and occasion. Remember, fashion is not just about clothes; it’s about expressing your unique personality and confidence. So, go ahead and experiment with these looks to find your own signature style!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

