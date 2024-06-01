Get Summer Natural Makeup Looks tips From Reem Sameer Shaikh, From A Simple Kurta Set To A Designer Dress

Reem Shaikh is a stunning actress in the Indian television industry. The diva is known for her natural beauty and understated elegance, often opting for summer natural makeup looks that enhance her features while keeping her appearance fresh and radiant. Here are some ideas inspired by Reem Shaikh’s makeup summer looks for beginners:

Reem Shaikh’s Inspired Summer Natural Makeup Looks For Traditional Fits-

Pink Glow Makeup For Simple Kurta

Start with a lightweight foundation to improve skin tone while maintaining a natural finish. Apply a cream blush in a soft pink shade to the apples of your cheeks for a flush of color. Define your eyes with a thin line of black eyeliner along the upper lash line, keeping it soft and smudged for a natural look. Opt for pink matte lips to add a hint of color to your lips while keeping them hydrated and natural-looking for your kurta look.

Fresh And Radiant Glow For Printed Kurta Set

Opt for a lightweight, luminous foundation to create a radiant base for your makeup. Apply a soft pink blush on your cheekbones, blending it upwards towards your temples for a natural flush of color. Add a little bit of shimmer with some highlighter. Finish with a coat of lengthening mascara on your upper lashes to define your eyes without overpowering the soft pink hues. Opt for peach lips with hydrating gloss to moisturize your lips throughout the day, just like Reem Shaikh, for a summer-inspired printed kurta set.

Sunkissed Beauty For Designer Dress

Use a lightweight tinted moisturizer to even out your skin tone while allowing your natural radiance to shine through. Apply a bronzer to the high points of your face, such as your forehead, cheekbones, and jawline, to create a sunkissed glow. Line your upper lash line with black eyeliner, keeping the line soft and smudged for a natural look. Choose a pink lip color with a creamy texture to complement the warm tones of your makeup look for a traditional designer Dress.

By following these tips, you can achieve a summer natural makeup look inspired by Reem Sameer Shaikh for a fresh and radiant style.

