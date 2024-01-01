I have no specific plans to bring in New Year, as I will be working: Reem Sameer Shaikh

Actress Reem Sameer Shaikh has enthralled audiences with her stellar portrayals in many projects on TV and web platforms. Her notable works include many TV shows where she has done challenging roles. Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal are a few of them. She has a busy schedule with work, as she welcomes the New Year. Reem has no regrets from the year gone by and looks forward to prosperity and good work in the New Year 2024. She talks about her positive approach to life and on her aspirations.

Says Reem about the learning she has derived from life, “I have no regrets, life is a journey and the book “The Alchemist” is one of the books which taught me that it is the journey which is equally more important than just finding the treasure. I have learned a lot from life.”

Talking about her plans for welcoming the New Year, Reem tells us, “I have no plans for New Year’s this time. I’m gonna be shooting. The free time I get after my schedule will be spent at home with my cats and family. I will also spend time with a few of my precious friends. Here’s wishing all a very Happy New Year.”

Wishing all our readers at IWMBuzz.com a very Happy New Year!!