TV News: Samridhii Shukla Enjoys Monsoon Vibes, Reem Shaikh’s Sunshine Look, Tina Datta Turns Mermaid In Monokini To Hina Khan’s Carfie Moment

Popular television stars are making waves on social media today, so we’ve compiled all the latest news in one spot. From Samridhii Shukla enjoying monsoon vibes, Reem Shaikh’s sunshine look, Tina Datta turning mermaid monokini to Hina Khan’s carfie moment, check out the latest TV news below.

Samridhii Shukla Enjoys Monsoon Vibes

Taking to her Instagram post, Samridhii Shukla shared a photo of herself showcasing her casual look in a stunning white one-shoulder, asymmetric hemline, bust-fitted crop top, and pairs with green high-waist pants. She styles her look with a middle-partition straight hairstyle look. Samridhii Shukla complements her look with a minimal makeup look and peach lips. The actress poses candidly in the photos as she enjoys the monsoon vibes.

Reem Sameer Shaikh’s Sunshine Look

Taking to her Instagram story, Reem Shaikh enjoys her sunny day. She looks cute in a multi-color floral-printed strappy, sleeveless, deep sweetheart-neckline western dress. She styles her look with open hair and a bright smile. In the photos, Reem showcases her stunning beauty in the sunshine glow.

Tina Datta Turns Mermaid In Monokini

Taking to her Instagram post, Tina Datta showcases her ,gorgeous look in a blue and yellow printed high-neckline, full sleeves, side cut-out, and thigh-high cut-out monokini. She styles her pool look with a tight braided bun hairstyle and accessories, as well as stunning black shaded sunglasses. The actress poses near the poolside for the camera.

Hiba Nawab Aka Jhanak’s Bombay Life

On the Instagram post, Hiba Nawab shared a picture with her onscreen cast, Guruji, and a contestant. As the trip poses for the selfie with a smiley face, Hiba Nawab captions it, “The brighter side of Jhanak’s Bombay life,” with a winked eye.

Drashti Dhami Pens Birthday Wish To Her Friend Sunayana Fozdar

Taking to her Instagram post, Drashti Dhami shared a picture of herself while posing with Sunayana Fozadar and their common friends at the club. By sharing this photo, Drashti Dhami wrote, “Happy happy B’day Sunayana Fodzar” with two red hearts.

Rahul Vaidya Sings Song For Dharam Ji On The Set Of The Laughter Chefs

Taking to Instagram, Rahul Vaidya sings a beautiful song called Yeh Dil Tum Bin Kahin Lagta Nahin for Dharam Ji on the set of the Laughter Chefs, creating a nostalgic moment. Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi sing the original song.

Hina Khan’s Carfie Moments-

Taking to her Instagram post, Hina Khan posted pictures of herself showcasing her stunning photos as she appeared in a white western fit with a brown waist belt. She showcased her stunning new hairstyle in a boy suit with a few bangs on her forehead. She opted for gold earrings and rings to compliment her look. The actress poses candidly and shows her pretty smiley face for the camera.