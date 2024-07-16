Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kaveri Priyam Shares Dance BTS From Her Entry In The Show

StarPlus shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is ruling over hearts with the gripping storyline and major twists and turns. After the leap, the show is raising new hype. Currently, Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj appear as leads, portraying Savi Bhosale and Rajat Thakkar, respectively. According to the current plot, Savi does not want to marry anyone after Ishan has existed in her life, while Rajat gets divorced from his first wife and leaves with his daughter. To add spice to the story, the makers bring Rajat’s ex-wife Aashqa’s character, which Kaveri Priyam plays. On her social media, Kaveri shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her entry into the show.

Kaveri Priyam’s Entry In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Taking to her Instagram story, Kaveri shared a throwback behind-the-scenes clip showcasing her entry into the show. Kaveri appeared at the Best CEO Award function, where Rajat won the trophy. In the video, the actress dances with her second on-screen husband, Arsh, to make her first husband jealous. She made a stunning entry wearing a glittery golden gown featuring a low neckline and full-sleeved hands. Her curly, open hairstyle with minimal makeup looks good on her. She is ruling hearts with her character in the show, adding more twists and fun for the audience. Sharing the behind-the-scenes clip, the actress wrote ‘#BTS’ and ‘#ghkkpm.’