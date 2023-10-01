Guru Randhawa Wishes Shehnaaz Gill For Birthday With Quirky Candid Moments, Watch

Highlights

Guru Randhawa shares a great bond with Shehnaaz Gill. The duo first earlier collaborated on the music video Mood Rise. Today, taking to his Instagram handle, he wished the actress a happy birthday with a quirky candid video.

Guru Randhawa And Shehnaaz Gill Candid Video

On Sunday, Guru Randhawa took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself with Shehnaaz Gill, wishing her for her birthday. However, in his caption, he revealed that not many know her real birthday, so he wishes her. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @shehnaazgill I know not many people know your real birthday but wishing you a great year ahead Keep shining always.”

In the video, Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill can be seen posing for a selfie video, where the actress says, ‘You are so boring.’ And both of them makes cute facial expression. This is a throwback video from when the duo were shooting for their music video.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently basking in glory with her performance in the industry. She made her debut in Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She is now making headlines for her upcoming film ‘Thank You For Coming’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

