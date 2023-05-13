ADVERTISEMENT
#HappyMothersDay: I want to make my mother proud with my work: Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra who is all set to play the lead in Star Plus' new show Titli, is happy and sad this Mother's Day. He is happy to celebrate the day, but is sad that his family is not with him in Mumbai.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 May,2023 16:02:58
Avinash Mishra is all set to enthral his fans with yet another lead role, in Star Plus’ new show Titli. He will play the role of Garv. The show is produced by Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Avinash will make use of technology to wish his mother.

Says Avinash, “My family stays in Raipur. So it is a norm every year that I video call my mother and wish her Mother’s Day. She usually asks me for a gift, and I do order online for her.”

Talking about his mother’s support being there always for him, Avinash avers, “She has been my biggest support system and motivates me a lot. She has seen my days of struggle and has been with me all through thick and thin. Mothers are a blessing and I am glad to make my mother proud with my work and also by being a humble human being.”

“I have been living alone in Mumbai for seven years now. I miss my family. So whenever a special occasion comes, I miss them more. So I do all that it takes to make the day special for them,” Avinash avers.

Like always, Avinash Mishra will order online whatever his mother asks for, on this special day of Mother’s Day.

Wishing all our readers a very Happy Mother’s Day!!

Srividya Rajesh

