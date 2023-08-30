Television | Celebrities

Actress Sumati Singh, who is known for her roles in shows such as ‘Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’ and ‘Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby, is now perfectly cutting the arc with her acting as the lead actress in ‘Kirti’ in the daily soap ‘Kismat Ki Lakhiron Se.’ And as today we celebrate Raksha Bandhan, the diva opened up about her plans and also opened up about the rituals her family follows. The diva also goes down memory lane and recalls her childhood memories associated with this festival.

When asked to Sumati about how she celebrates Raksha Bandhan, she says, “We fast on Raksha Bandhan till we serve our brother or he serves us the food. We make Rangoli in the early morning and decorate the area where we tie Rakhi to our brother. Since childhood, I used to select an area to make rangoli, both for myself and for my brother. And the best part is that even my brother doesn’t eat until I eat. My brother’s name is Shivanshu Singh. Unfortunately, this year he is not with me in Mumbai to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. But most of the time, he is here in Mumbai to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. This year we will celebrate it on a video call.”

Talking about the rituals her family follows on Rakhi, Sumati says, “The ritual is we don’t eat anything till the time I tie him, Rakhi. No matter if he is not here with me, we still don’t eat anything till the time he ties the rakhi himself. She continues talking about her bond with her brother, says, “My brother is like my baby. In childhood, I used to get him ready for school, feed him, drop him off at school, and then get him back from school. I remember that he used to eat his tiffin with me most of the time during our school days. And even today, whenever anything happens in his life, he calls me first and asks me what he should do and what will be right.”

She adds, “The best thing about him is he never leaves my side. Even if I am wrong, he will make me understand, but he never leaves my side. Even during my surgery, my mom and dad couldn’t come because of COVID, but he was here. We both are each other’s strength; we support each other. My brother is the biggest gift to me. There is no such thing as being more important than him to me.”

Sumati also shares her lovely memory associated with this festival, tells, “I remember one such incident, where I tied the rakhi, did all the rituals, and suddenly my brother and my cousins made me sit, did my aarti, and took my blessings. So we have now made this mandatory.”

She concludes her talk by going down memory lane. She shares her favourite span of Rakshi, says, “It was during COVID when we were not together. He was in my native country, and I was here in Mumbai during this time when we were not together. He cooked my favourite delicacies at home. I cooked his favourite dishes here, and we celebrated them in a video call. This year he is not here, so we have decided that when he comes back, we will plan a vacation for 5–6 days.”